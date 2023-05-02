Railway Ministry’s proposal for online booking of pets

The Ministry of Railways has prepared a proposal to facilitate the online booking of dog-cat tickets for AC-1 class of trains. Once the proposal is implemented, the dog-cat tickets will ease the process for passengers to take their pets with them on board trains.

Railway officials say giving the right of dog-cat ticket booking to TTE is being considered.

A senior Railway Board official said that currently passengers have to book tickets at a parcel booking counter of the platform to take their animals on the train. Under the system, the passengers face a lot of difficulties. Keeping this in mind, an online ticket booking facility for dogs and cats is being considered.

The board has asked Chris to make changes in the software so that the facility of online booking of animals can be started on the IRCTC website.

The official said after the preparation of the first chart of the train, the railway passengers will be able to book animal tickets online on the IRCTC website through their mobile or computer. However, it is subject to a condition which mandates the ticket of the passenger is confirmed.

The passenger will be allotted a ticket in AC-1 two-berth coupe or four-berth coupe only. The animals should not cause trouble to other passengers. On a complaint by the passengers, the animal will be sent to the guard in the SLR coach. Vaccination of animals will also be mandatory.

He said TTE will also be able to book dog-cat tickets once the online booking facility for animals starts.

If the passenger cancels the ticket after booking the dog-cat ticket online, no refund will be given to the owner. If the train is canceled or the train is late for more than three hours, the money for the dog-cat ticket will not be refunded. However, the railway passenger will get a ticket refund.

The official said that the guard has an SLR coach to take dogs and cats along with him on the train. After booking tickets in this, they are kept in the SLR coach. Animal owners have the facility to provide water, food, etc. to their animals at train stoppages.

While big domestic animals like horses, cows, buffalo, etc. are booked and sent in goods trains. In this, it is mandatory to have a person to take care of them. The owner is responsible for any damage caused to the animals, the Railways has no responsibility.