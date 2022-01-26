Follow Us:
Railway Ministry suspends recruitment exam following protests

According to a spokesperson, the Railway Ministry has constituted a committee that will listen to the views of the candidates who cleared or failed and following that the committee will submit its report to the Ministry of Railways

ANI | New Delhi | January 26, 2022 11:35 am

Students protesting against alleged irregularities in Railway Recruitment Board's exam allegedly set a passenger train on fire, in Arrah on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

In view of the students’ agitation regarding alleged irregularities in the Railway Recruitment Board exam , the Railway Ministry has decided to suspend both the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) and Level 1 tests.

Only after that, the Railway Ministry would take a decision regarding the exam. The job aspirants blocked the New Delhi-Kolkata main railway tracks and some others protested in Bihar’s Arrah and Sharif Railway station.

The protesters also allegedly set a train on fire in Arrah.

