Railway Ministry sanctions Rs 509 crore for flyover projects in Odisha

The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned Rs 509 crore for the construction of two major railway flyovers in the Cuttack and Rayagada districts of Odisha, said officials on Monday. This initiative is part of the broader Energy, Mineral & Cement Corridor Scheme of Indian Railways, aimed at improving train movements and alleviating traffic congestion across key railway lines.

The project includes the construction of a 10.89 km rail flyover, connecting Rajathgarh, Radhakishorepur, and Machhapur Railway Stations in Cuttack district. This infrastructure will enhance operational capabilities by facilitating simultaneous train movements without the delays caused by cross-traffic. The total cost for this project is Rs 268.92 crore. A 5.50 km rail flyover will be constructed at Singapur Road Station in Rayagada district, addressing traffic congestion on the Raipur-Vizianagaram Rail Line. This development will allow for uninterrupted train movements in and out of the station, avoiding delays caused by cross-traffic. The estimated cost of this project is Rs 239.83 crore.

The new flyovers will allow for the simultaneous movement of trains from multiple directions, improving the efficiency of train operations across the region.

The flyovers will address existing operational challenges by eliminating cross-traffic, which currently leads to significant delays and inefficiencies at key junctions like Singapur Road Station, Rajathgarh, Radhakishorepur, and Machhapur.

The projects will ease congestion in the Nergundi-Cuttack-Barang-Rajathgarh area and the Rayagada-Singapur Road corridor, ensuring smoother train operations and faster travel times.

With reduced delays and enhanced operational flow, the new rail flyovers will improve the overall travel experience for passengers traveling through these regions. Currently, major junctions in the Khurda Road and Waltair divisions experience traffic bottlenecks due to cross-movements at Singapur Road and Rajathgarh-Radhakishorepur-Machhapur stations.

These constraints cause significant delays, as up and down trains often have to wait for cross-traffic clearance. The new flyovers will remove these obstacles by creating dedicated paths for trains from various directions, ensuring uninterrupted movements.

These developments, with a combined cost of Rs 508.75 crore, are crucial for improving the operational efficiency of Indian Railways, boosting train movement capacity, and reducing delays.