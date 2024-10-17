Rail ticket advance booking to open 60 days prior instead of 120 days: Ministry

Indian Railways has cut down Advance Reservation Period from current 120 days to 60 days w.e.f. 01.11.2024; excluding the date of the journey, the Ministry of Railways said on Thursday.

The Ministry of Railways has announced this change in the Advance Reservation Period (ARP) for train bookings by Indian travelers in order to promote genuine passengers.

“The decision will help the Railway Board to improve the visibility of genuine demand for rail travel in India,” the ministry said.

It was being noticed that about 21% of reservations done for 61 to 120 day periods were getting cancelled. Further, 5% of passengers were neither canceling their tickets nor were they undertaking the journey, it highlighted.

This No Show trend was also one of the factors behind the decision, which will help Indian Railways in better planning of special trains during peak seasons.

With a shorter ARP, passengers will now once again have better clarity in their travel plans, reducing the current 21% cancellation rate.

This decision aims to improve ticket availability for genuine passengers and reduce instances of cancellations and no-shows, which result in wastage of reserved berths.

Certain daytime express trains like the Taj Express and Gomti Express will continue to follow the lower time limits for advance reservations. The 365-day ARP limit for foreign tourists remains unchanged.

All existing Bookings made under the 120-day ARP prior to October 31, 2024, will remain valid. Reservations made beyond the new ARP of 60 days will still be eligible for cancellation.

This important policy decision of advance reservation period was last time revised to 120 days from 60 days with effect from 1/1/2015. In the remote past, during 1/9/1995 to 31/1/1998, this period was as low as 30 days.