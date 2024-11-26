Rail services hit as coal train derails in Chhattisgarh

A coal-laden goods train derailed near Bhanwartank railway station in Chhattisgarh’s Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district on Tuesday, causing significant disruptions across the Bilaspur-Pendra Road-Katni rail corridor. The accident resulted in the derailment of the engine and 23 wagons, which overturned and spilled coal across the tracks, rendering both the up and down lines inoperable.

The incident, which occurred early on Tuesday morning, left the rail tracks severely damaged and led to the collapse of overhead equipment (OHE) and signal systems. Officials estimate it will take over two days to restore normalcy. Relief teams and senior railway officials rushed to the site to begin clearing the debris.

The derailment has caused widespread disruptions, with six trains canceled and nine others rerouted. The affected trains include passenger services, such as the Amarkantak Express and Sarnath Express, as well as key long-distance trains like the Hirakud Express. Passengers on impacted routes faced delays and were left stranded at various stations. Passengers have been advised to check the revised schedules and updates from railway authorities to plan their journeys accordingly.

Local residents near the accident site said they heard a loud noise and rushed to find several wagons toppled over. “It was a terrible sight. The tracks were completely blocked by the coal and derailed wagons,” said a witness.Railway officials have launched an investigation into the cause of the derailment. Preliminary reports suggest track damage or mechanical failure could have led to the accident. While no injuries have been reported, the financial losses are estimated to run into several crores.

Efforts to clear the tracks and repair the damaged infrastructure are underway, with workers operating around the clock to restore train services. “We are working on a war footing to normalize operations,” said a senior railway official. This derailment has brought passenger and freight traffic on the Bilaspur-Pendra Road-Katni corridor to a standstill, highlighting the need for stringent safety measures on heavily used freight routes.

Rerouted trains include 20807 Visakhapatnam-Amritsar Hirakud Express: Rerouted via Gondia-Jabalpur-Katni Mudwara, 12549 Durg-Udhampur Express: Diverted through Gondia-Jabalpur, 12854 Bhopal-Durg Amarkantak Express: Via Gondia-Jabalpur route, 12853 Durg-Bhopal Amarkantak Express: Diverted via Gondia-Jabalpur, 15159 Chhapra-Durg Sarnath Express: Through Gondia-Jabalpur, and 15160 Durg-Chhapra Sarnath Express: Rerouted via Gondia-Jabalpur.