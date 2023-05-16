Rail route to connect Uri by 2024-end

KoThe Indian Railways will start the work to connect Uri by rail route. The Central government has set a deadline of the end of 2024 to connect Kashmir with Kanyakumari through a rail link.

The distance of Uri is 122 km from J&K capital Srinagar, from where there is currently only one roadway to reach. With the commencement of rail service from Banihal to Baramulla in the year 2009, there has been a slight improvement in connectivity with Uri, but the journey of about 50 kilometers from Uri to Baramulla has to be completed by road.

To connect Uri with other parts of the state, the Ministry of Railways has decided to lay railway tracks till the border. In view of this, after completing the ground and aerial survey for the Northern Railway proposed line in three months, the work on the rail route can start by the end of the year.

Northern Railway officials say that the process of work on the 50 km long Baramulla-Uri section in Kashmir has been started and tenders have also been invited for the survey. After the completion of the project, the border area of Uri will be connected with the railway.

The total track from Baramulla to Uri will be 50 km, which will be added to the 130 km long Banihal-Baramulla section of the currently running railways. After its completion, Uri will become the last station not from Kerala to Kashmir in the map of Indian Railways. And as soon as the Katra-Banihal volume is completed, the dream of connecting the Kashmir valley with the rest of the country by rail will also be fulfilled.

After the arrival of rail, border tourism and ecotourism will get a boost, which will give a lot of relief to the people in the border areas.