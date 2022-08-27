Vigilance team raids engineer’s house in Bihar, recovers Rs 1 crore cash

The Vigilance department, on Saturday, raided the residence of Rural Works Department (RWD) executive engineer Sanjay Kumar Rai at Indrapuri Road No 10 of Patna and recovered around Rs 1 crore unaccounted cash.

He works in Bihar’s Kishanganj Division. The team targeted Rai after receiving information about bribes from the junior engineer and cashiers. An FIR has also been filed against Rai in this case.

#WATCH | Bihar: Cash counting is underway at the residence of Sanjay Kumar Rai, Executive Engineer of the Kishanganj Division of Rural Works Department in Patna. Vigilance department has conducted raids at 3-4 premises of Sanjay Kumar Rai in Bihar pic.twitter.com/RwW04tNs4I — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2022

“We carried out an investigation and registered an FIR against him. Raids were conducted today at his premises in Kishanganj. Cash around ₹1 crore has been recovered, and some documents and jewellery have also been recovered,” DSP, vigilance department, Sujit Sagar told news agency ANI.

According to Sujit Sagar, DSP Vigilance, Patna, several raids are underway in Bihar in connection with bribery involving Sanjay Kumar Rai. Reportedly, several raids were carried out at different locations and more than ₹ 4 crore of cash has been recovered.

Meanwhile, the investigation team has started matching the notes. Several other documents have also been found in the raid. Raids are going on in the disproportionate assets case. Team has also installed a note-counting machine due to the recovery of the huge amount of cash.

(With inputs from ANI)