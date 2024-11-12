Rahul’s rally at Chikhli in Maharashtra cancelled

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s public rally in Maharashtra’s Chikhli was cancelled on Tuesday due to a technical glitch in the aircraft he was on board.

Gandhi, who has been extensively campaigning for candidates from Congress and other INDIA bloc parties, was scheduled to address the rally at 11.30 am in Chikhli.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lower House, however, issued a video message to inform supporters about the technical glitch in the aircraft.

Advertisement

“I apologise to all of you. I was scheduled to come to Chikhli today to interact with soybean farmers and address a public meeting, but I could not due to a technical glitch in the aircraft,” he said in the video.

Asserting that the farmers in Maharashtra are facing many issues under the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government, Gandhi said, “The BJP (alliance) government does not give fair prices to soybean and cotton farmers. Once the INDIA alliance comes to power, we will address your concerns and work to resolve your problems immediately.”

Earlier, the Congress posted on X, “Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi left for Chikhli, Maharashtra, from Delhi today. Due to a technical glitch in the landing gear of the aircraft, the pilot decided to return to Delhi.”

Elections for the 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on 20th November. The counting of votes will take place on 23rd November along with Jharkhand.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54, and Congress 44 Assembly constituencies.