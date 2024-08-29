Rahul writes to Adityanath, demands justice for slain Dalit youth in Rae Bareli

Rae Bareli MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and demanded action against killers of dalit youth Arjun Pasi.

Amethi MP KL Sharma, senior party leaders Pramod Tiwari and Aradhana Mishra on Thursday went to the CM office in Lucknow and handed over this letter to Additional Chief Secretary (home) Deepak Kumar.

In his letter, Rahul Gandhi wrote that there is fear in the Dalit community due to non-arrest of criminals even after 2 weeks. Recently, after meeting the victim’s family, Rahul had also met the district DM and SP.

Arjun Pasi was shot dead on August 11 in Salon area of Rae Bareli. Vishal Singh, the main accused in this case, has not been arrested yet. Rahul Gandhi had also visited Arjun Pasi’s house recently.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has directly attacked the recently introduced social media policy of the UP government.

She tweeted, “You will say whatever you like. If you call day as night, we will also have to call it night”.

Priyanka asked, “In which category will the voices of women demanding justice fall in the social media policy of the Uttar Pradesh government? In which category will the questions raised in the 69,000 teacher recruitment reservation scam? In which category will the exposing of the BJP government by BJP leaders and MLAs fall?.”

“The policy of ‘If you call the day night then it will be night, otherwise jail’ is another way of suppressing the truth. Can’t the BJP think of anything more than crushing democracy and the Constitution?,” she said.