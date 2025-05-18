Rahul undermining national security with ‘ties with Maoist sympathisers’: Chhattisgarh deputy CM

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma on Saturday launched a blistering attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his visit to the insurgency-hit Bastar region, accusing him of “betraying the nation” by allegedly maintaining ties with Maoist sympathizers.

His comments came at a time when security forces are intensifying counterinsurgency operations across the state’s Red Corridor.

Speaking to the media at the Circuit House in Jagdalpur, Sharma contrasted the BJP-led Centre’s approach with that of the Congress, stating that the Modi government has adopted a zero tolerance policy towards Maoist-backed terrorism, whereas the Congress leadership continues to engage with those aligned with extremist ideology. He accused Rahul Gandhi of meeting individuals known to sympathize with Maoist causes and claimed such gestures embolden left wing extremists.

Sharma alleged that Rahul Gandhi had prevented Telangana Minister Sitakka Mulugu from attending the closing ceremony of the 2023 Bastar Olympics after learning that she had been invited to symbolically encourage the Maoists in the affected region to embrace peace and join mainstream society. The deputy CM argued that the Congress leadership deliberately obstructed an event that could have sent a powerful message in favour of national integration.

He also accused Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of “speaking the language of Maoists” referring to his recent statements and meetings with individuals linked to Maoist fronts. He said such conduct undermines the sacrifices of soldiers and police personnel who risk their lives daily in Bastar’s dense and dangerous terrain.

The deputy CM’s remarks follow a sharp escalation in anti-Maoist operations under Operation Kagar, a state-backed campaign targeting senior Maoist leadership across Chhattisgarh’s southern districts. Fresh deployments of CRPF battalions in Bijapur and Sukma, recent IED blasts targeting convoys, have intensified political and security activity in the region. Sharma warned that political doublespeak from national leaders demoralizes security forces and threatens to undo years of progress. “Every handshake with Maoist intermediaries is a knife in the nation’s back,” he said.

Congress leaders, however, rejected the accusations outright. Senior party figure Sushil Anand Shukla dismissed Sharma’s remarks as “desperate diversion tactics” aimed at deflecting attention from the BJP government’s growing governance challenges. He claimed that law and order in the state had worsened under the current administration and that the BJP was trying to manufacture controversy to divert focus from rising crime rates and its weakening support base among tribal communities. “Our grassroots outreach is strong and built on mutual trust with tribal communities. The BJP fears this, which is why they are resorting to baseless and inflammatory statements,” Shukla added.

The remarks have sparked speculation about their potential impact on the upcoming state assembly session. Political analysts anticipate that the allegations could lead to intense debates on the floor of the House, with lawmakers likely to raise questions around national security and political accountability.