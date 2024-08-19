Rahul to visit family of Dalit youth shot dead in Rae Bareli

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be on a day’s visit here tomorrow.

Congress sources said here on Monday that the Rae Bareli MP would meet family members of a Dalit youth, Arjun Pasi, who was shot dead recently. His family is angry over the fact that the police have not been able to arrest the main accused.

A SP-Congress delegation met the family members of the deceased at one of the demonstrations they held along with the villagers.

The party sources further said after his arrival at the Fursatganj Airport at 10:00 am on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi would head straight to the Dalit family.

Rae Bareli is expected to go to Pichwariya village of the Nasirabad police station area under Salon assembly segment in Amethi Lok Sabha constituency.