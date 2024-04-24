Rahul slams Modi for criticizing Cong manifesto; calls it ‘revolutionary’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for criticizing the party’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls and said the latter was “panicked” as it is a “revolutionary” manifesto.

Speaking at ‘Samajik Nyay Sammelan’, organised by the party, he said, “Did you like the (Congress) manifesto? You must have seen the prime minister (Narendra Modi) panicked, completely shaken and terrified. It is a revolutionary manifesto.”

Accusing the Narendra Modi-led government that it had transferred Rs 16 lakh crore to over a dozen billionaires, the Wayanad MP categorically said his party in its manifesto mentioned about returning a small amount of that money to the people.

“You have seen it in the manifesto. There is mention of X-ray (caste census) and income inequality created by Narendra Modi by giving 22 people Rs 16 lakh crore. We will give a small amount of that to 90 per cent of the people of the country,” he said while addressing the gathering.

Talking about the caste census, the MP said, “This is not a political issue for me, it is the mission of my life. There is a difference between politics and life mission.

Sometimes there can be a compromise on politics, but there can never be any compromise on life mission. I do not think anybody should have any objection to an X-ray.”

“If you want to become a superpower and if you want to compete with countries like China, you can’t do it without engaging the 90 percent population of the country which is still marginalized,” he said.

The MP further said, “No power can stop caste census from taking place.”