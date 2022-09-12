Rahul skips inauguration of memorial, KPCC chief apologises to freedom fighters’ kin

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi found himself beset in embarrassment after he skipped the inauguration of a newly-built memorial for two freedom fighters at Neyattinkkara in Thiruvananthapuram during his ongoing of Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Memorials for freedom fighters K E Mammen and P Gopinathan Nair were set up at the NIMS Hospital premises at Neyyattinkara near Thirvanthapuram.

The organisers had informed that Rahul Gandhi would inaugurate the memorial on Sunday. The families and friends of both the freedom fighters including the wife of late Gopinathan Nair, were waiting at the hospital premises for the function. However, Rahul did not turn up for the inauguration. Even as they are waiting for his arrival,Rahul -led Bharat Jodo Yatra passed through the road in front of the inauguration venue.

Several Congress leaders, including KPCC president K Sudhakaran, Sashi Tharoor MP,and MM Hassan were also waiting there for the arrival of Rahul Gandhi. K Sudhakaran later apologised to the relatives of the two freedom fighters and promised the NIMS authorities that a separate function would be organised for the inauguration. Responding to Rahul’s skipping, Sashi Tharoor said “Such things affect the credibility.”

BJP Kerala president K Surendran accused Rahul of insulting the freedom fighters. “It was on the itinerary and the function was skipped deliberately. Rahul Gandhi owes an apology to freedom fighters’ families who were waiting for him.”

Criticising Rahul,BJP leader Amit Malaviya tweeted “He skipped the inauguration of memorial for freedom fighters. Congress leaders including PCC president K Sudhakaran and Shashi Tharoor later filled in. How soon before Rahul quits his yatra?”

Congress has clarified that Rahul has skipped the programme for security reasons. “Factory of lies is working overtime. The programme was skipped as per security advice. …he will visit the memorial soon,” said Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, met a six-member team of the Vizhinjam protesters, including Latin vicar general Fr Eugene Perera, who are agitating against the Port at Vizhinjam.

In this connection, a pick pocketing gang from Tamil Nadu found its way into the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Two members of the yatra had complained to the police that their purses were lost. In the investigation that followed, it was revealed that a pick pocketing gang has intruded in the yatra. Police said they will be arrested soon.