Rahul, Priyanka intensify Congress’ campaign with successive rallies

With a few days left for the Delhi assembly elections, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi intensified the party’s campaign with back to back rallies, seeking support for the party candidates.

Addressing a rally in Sadar Bazar, Rahul Gandhi said, “When Kejriwal came , he used to say that he will do clean politics, will end corruption, clean the Yamuna, reduce pollution. But today the whole of Delhi knows that Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia have committed the biggest liquor scam.”

That is why today I tell Kejriwal to leave aside the water of Yamuna, try drinking the water that people of Delhi are consuming, he remarked.

Criticizing the BJP, the former Congress chief remarked, “BJP, RSS people pit brother against brother, one religion against another, and one language against another. Their aim is to snatch your money from you and give it to the billionaires of India. Narendra Modi has waived off the debt of Rs 16 lakh crore of a few rich people of India.”

The whole objective of the budget presented in Parliament today is to give the entire wealth of India to the 25 billionaires of the country, he alleged.

Meanwhile, addressing a rally in New Delhi, Priyanka Gandhi said, “The politics which makes people fight each other, works only for its own selfish interests and this has always been the politics of BJP. Narendra Modi always criticizes others in his speeches. He says that the country is going into the abyss because of Jawaharlal Nehru.”

On the other hand, Kejriwal says that we are not able to work because of Narendra Modi. “I have never seen in my life a cowardly leader like him who does not know how to take responsibility for anything,” she added.

The MP from Wayanad stated that Delhi is the centre of the country and people from every corner of the country have always come here to make their living.

An example should have been set in Delhi, which could make us proud, but due to politics the development work here stopped, she charged.

The people of Delhi are fed up with the corruption of AAP and BJP. Delhi will never forgive those who build palaces for themselves by showing false dreams to the people. The public’s trust is now with the Congress and it will come to power, the Congress leader asserted.