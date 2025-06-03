Rahul mocks Modi over Trump’s claim of India-Pak ceasefire

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the Narendra Modi dispensation of “surrendering” before global superpowers like the US at the cost of national interest.

He made the remarks in connection with Operation Sindoor and the recent India-Pakistan border skirmishes, and US President Donald Trump’s claims of brokering a deal between the two hostile neighbouring nations.

Advertisement

Addressing a Congress workers’ convention during the ‘Sangathan Srajan Abhiyaan’ (organization, rejuvenation, campaign) in Bhopal, Gandhi accused the BJP and RSS of surrendering in front of foreign powers.

Advertisement

“US President (Donald) Trump called up our PM and immediately the PM agreed to a ceasefire (with Pakistan). Trump ne kaha Modi ji kya kar rahe ho? Narender (sic)…Surrender…aur ji huzoor kar ke Modi ji ne Trump ke ishaarey ka paalan kiya (Trump said what are you doing Modi Ji. Narendra…come on surrender. And Modi said Yes Sir and followed Trump’s instruction),” he said.

“These people (the BJP and RSS) are like this only. You create a little pressure, and they surrender,” Gandhi stated. “This is their character. Since the freedom struggle, they have been writing letters to surrender,” he charged.

“If you remember 1971, there was no phone call, but the US sent its Seventh fleet….an aircraft carrier with weapons came. But still Indira ji said ‘I will do what I have to do’. The Congress party does not surrender,” he asserted.

“Gandhi ji, Nehru ji, Sardar Patel, Indira Gandhi….they were not people who surrendered, but fought against super powers,” Gandhi maintained.

Criticizing the BJP and RSS, Rahul Gandhi said they want to end the constitution in our country. He added that the BJP and RSS have taken control over all the constitutional bodies in the country.

Rahul Gandhi emphasized two points on which the Congress and all its leaders and workers need to fight against the BJP and RSS. “One is safeguarding our constitution, and the other is restoration of social justice in the country,” he elaborated.

Rahul Gandhi noted that he had pledged to the nation in the parliament that no matter what happens, the caste census would be approved.

“This is our pledge for ensuring social justice,” Gandhi stated.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Bhopal in the morning at around 11 AM to launch the ‘Sangathan Srajan Abhiyaan’. He addressed three meetings at the State Congress Headquarters till around 1 pm.

In the meetings, Rahul Gandhi strictly advised Congress leaders and workers not to indulge in any kind of groupism, and work unitedly to re-strengthen the grand old party.

He focused on rebuilding and rejuvenating the Congress party on all fronts.

Gandhi told Congressmen that they needed to work in cohesion. He assured that nothing would be forced upon the state units from the Central Leadership, but the aim would be to make those changes, which the state Organization decides unanimously.

Rahul Gandhi sent across a strict message that any Congress leaders or workers found to be working against party interests and ideologies would be dealt with immediately and stringently.

He said that the role of District Congress Committees would be strengthened, and they would also be made more responsible and accountable in elections of Lok Sabha, State Assemblies, and Civic and Rural bodies.

After the meetings, Rahul Gandhi finally addressed the party workers’ convention at the Ravindra Bhavan, before leaving from Bhopal in the evening.