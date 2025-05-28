Rahul interacts with kin of tribal gang rape victim in MP

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday interacted with the kin of the tribal middle-aged woman, who was allegedly gang raped and killed, in a village in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh on 23 May.

He spoke with the aggrieved family members through a video call.

Newly- appointed National President of Adivasi Congress, Vikrant Bhuria, reached the victim’s house in the village in Khalwa tehsil of Khandwa and then he made a member of the family talk to Rahul Gandhi on the phone.

In the video of this conversation released by the Congress, Rahul Gandhi assured the victim’s family of all possible help.

In reply to Rahul Gandhi’s queries, the family members said they know the two accused men, as they are also from the same village.

The kin also informed Rahul Gandhi that both the accused have been arrested and are in jail.

Rahul Gandhi told Vikrant Bhuria to provide full support to the victim’s family, and also try to ensure that the culprits are punished.

The horrific incident had occurred last Friday, when the 45-year-old tribal woman died after being allegedly gangraped and brutalised in her private parts by the two accused men.

The incident occured in the limits of Raushni police outpost of Khalwa tehsil, about 90 km from Khandwa district headquarters.