Rahul intensifies attack on govt over Adani issue, reiterates demand for industrialist’s arrest

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday intensified his attack on Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, reiterating his demand for the business tycoon’s arrest following an indictment in a bribery case by the US.

The Adani Group has denied the charges, stating it will explore legal options against the indictment.

Speaking to reporters near the Samvidhan Sadan at the new Parliament complex, Gandhi remarked, “You think Adani is going to accept the charges? Obviously he is going to deny the charges. The point is that he has to be arrested as we have said.”

He further accused the government of shielding Mr Adani, saying, “Hundreds of people are being arrested on tiny charges, and the gentleman (Gautam Adani) has been indicted in the United States for thousands of crores. He should be in jail, and the government is protecting him.”

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari also took aim at the government over the Adani issue, highlighting what he described as “larger issues at play.”

Tewari stated, “The fact is that two indictments have been filed, one by the Attorney of the Eastern District of New York and the other by the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States of America. So they are obviously free to make those arguments before a US Court of law.

“The fundamental issue is what kind of a message these indictments send regarding India’s business environment. Number two, what was the Securities and Exchange Board of India doing? If the US regulator has found evidence enough to file an indictment.

“If you recall, going back to the Hindenburg Report, issues with regard to the Adani conglomerate were not only in the public domain but were being agitated or adjudicated by the Supreme Court of India also. So the question is: who’s going to regulate the regulators?

“Therefore, there are larger issues at play, and that’s why we are demanding a discussion in both Houses of Parliament,” he added.

The issue of Adani’s indictment was also raised in Parliament during the ongoing Winter Session, with opposition members creating a ruckus over the matter on Wednesday.

Both the Houses were adjourned for the day.

No business was conducted on the first day of the Winter session on Monday also after the Houses were adjourned over the issue.