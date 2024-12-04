Rahul Gandhi wants to harvest votes in Sambhal: Brajesh Pathak

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wants to harvest votes in Sambhal.

“Akhilesh Yadav engages in appeasement politics. Both Rahul and Akhilesh have nothing to do with peace and tranquility in the state. They simply want to disturb law and order in the state to further their political agendas. The public is well aware of their true intentions,” he said.

He was responding to Rahul Gandhi’s proposed visit to Sambhal on Wednesday. However, the UP Police did not allow the Congress leader to proceed and stopped him at the Delhi-UP border.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, the Deputy CM said that Section 144 is in force in Sambhal and both leaders were requested not to disrupt the law and order of the state.

“Today’s Uttar Pradesh is rapidly moving towards becoming a developed state. Both the leaders are unable to digest this. When there is complete peace in Sambhal, why should both leaders go and meet the public,” he questioned.

The Deputy CM said that the criminals in Sambhal are associated with the opposition party, and the people of the state will never forgive the Samajwadi Party (SP) and its leaders.

He said that a high-level investigation is being conducted into the incident. “The SP and Congress leaders intend to play with the sentiments of the common people in the state and fuel tensions. They are not concerned about the state’s peace, but only with political gains. The BJP’s priority is the 25 crore people of the state. Today, there is rule of law and order in Uttar Pradesh. Those who take the law into their own hands will not be spared. Strict action will be taken against them,” he warned.

Brajesh Pathak questioned the law and order situation in the state before 2017, stating that it is not hidden from anyone. Uttar Pradesh was once identified as a BIMARU state. Today, work is progressing rapidly in infrastructure, foreign investment is coming, and the common people have trust in our government.