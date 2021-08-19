Follow Us:
Rahul Gandhi vows to be the voice of those being silenced

IANS | New Delhi | August 19, 2021 2:43 pm

rahul gandhi

Photo: IANS

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday vowed to fight for the people and be the voice of those being silenced.

In an Instagram post, the Congress Lok Sabha MP from Kerala’s Wayanad said, “With your blessings, I renew my pledge to fight for our people. To be a voice for those being silenced. To stand up for those who are forced to kneel. To defend the rights of those who face grave injustice. To hear the cries of those in pain.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rahul Gandhi (@rahulgandhi)

Along with the post, Rahul shared a photograph of a senior citizen taken during his recent Kerala visit.

Rahul Gandhi has been critical of the Centre and has been raising his voice over several issues.

He has criticised the Modi-led government over the fuel price hike, alleged Pegasus snooping row, three farm laws, and several others in recent times.

