Rahul Gandhi to visit US, hold interactions with Indian diaspora

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will be on a three-day visit to United States of America (USA) starting from 8th September.

During his maiden visit to the US after taking over as the Leader of Opposition in Lower House, he will attend several programmes including interaction with the Indian diaspora.

Announcing his three-day visit, Congress’ Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda in a video on Saturday said, “Since Rahul Gandhi has become the Leader of Opposition (in Lok Sabha), I as chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress with presence in 32 countries have been getting requests from Indian diaspora, diplomats and academicians, businessmen, leaders and many others for interactions with him.”

Advertisement

“Now, he is coming to US for a very brief visit. He will be on Dallas on 8th September, and on 9th and 10th in Washington DC,” Pitroda said.

The Indian Overseas Congress Chairman said in Dallas, Gandhi will hold interaction in University of Texas with students, academicians and community people. He will also met some technocrats and then he will have dinner with leaders from Dallas area.

Pitroda said the Leader of Opposition in Lower House will have interactions with variety of people including think thank

during his visit to Washington DC.

“There are lot of events planned with variety of people because. We look forward to very successful visit of Rahul Gandhi to US,” added the Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress.