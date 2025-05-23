Rahul Gandhi to visit Poonch Saturday to meet kin of people killed, injured in India-Pak clashes

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, will visit Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday to meet families of those killed or injured during the recent India and Pakistan clashes in the region.

“Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Shri @RahulGandhi will be visiting Poonch tomorrow, May 24th, to meet the families bereaved during the shelling by Pakistan very recently,” Congress general Secretary Jairam Ramesh said Friday on the platform X.

This will be Mr Gandhi’s second visit to Jammu and Kashmir following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 25 civilians and one Nepalese national dead.

“Earlier, he had visited Srinagar on April 25th to meet with those injured during the brutal Pahalgam terror attack and many other stakeholders. He had also met with the LG (Manoj Sinha) and the CM (Omar Abdullah) then,” Mr Ramesh said in his post.

During his daylong trip, Mr Gandhi is likely to be accompanied by senior Congress leaders, including AICC general secretary and J&K in-charge Naseer Hussain.

Tensions between the two neighbours heightened after Indian defence forces launched Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory move in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.