Rahul Gandhi to meet Sidhu Moose Wala’s family today

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Mansa on Tuesday to meet the family of Punjabi singer and party leader Sidhu Moose Wala who was killed by assailants in Jawaharke village of the district on May 29.

Party sources said that Gandhi will first visit Chandigarh and then visit Mansa in Punjab. “Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Mansa in Punjab to meet the family of singer and party leader Sidhu Moose Wala. According to the information received, Rahul Gandhi will reach Chandigarh by flight tomorrow morning. After that, he will go to the village of Moose Wala,” a source said.

Earlier today, former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot visited Moose Wala’s house and met the singer’s father. He expressed grief over the murder and demanded strict action against the culprits.

“It’s tragic to know how our leader was killed. An atmosphere of threat is being created in the state repetitively. The Centre and State governments should probe it (death) and take strict action. Such an incident is aimed at creating fear amongst people. Drug mafias, terrorists, and gangsters are getting a foothold (in Punjab). The Centre and State should probe it (Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder) and act against the culprits,” Pilot told reporters.

Punjab Police last week reconstituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to expedite the investigations into the murder of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moose Wala.