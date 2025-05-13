Rahul Gandhi to hold dialogue with students in Bihar on Thursday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will launch the party’s ‘Shiksha Nyay Samvad’ programme in Darbhanga, Bihar, on Thursday. As part of the programme, he will have dialogue with students to learn about their problems.

As part of the programme, the party will hold simultaneous meetings with students at 60 different places across Bihar which will be attended by national leaders of the party.

The leaders will visit SC, ST, OBC, minorities and girls’ hostels as well as community halls in various cities and towns to get first-hand information about the problems they have been facing.

The ‘Shiksha Nyay Samvad’ programme is the Congress party’s latest initiative to pursue young voters ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar.

Earlier, the party had organised ‘Palayan Roko, Naukri Do’ padyatra in 16 districts of Bihar to highlight issues like unemployment, migration and inflation. Rahul Gandhi had joined the yatra in Begusarai on 7 April.

AICC’s NSUI incharge Kanhaiya Kumar, who had led the padyatra, said that the ‘Shiksha Nyay Samvad’ programme is part of the party’s continued efforts to highlight the plight of students and youth in Bihar.

As part of this programme, the party will reach out to students and youth in the remaining parts of Bihar to get first-hand information about the problems they have been facing.

Kanhaiya Kumar said that Bihar’s education system has become the biggest failure of the Nitish-BJP government. Students in Bihar are facing a crisis.

He alleged that the state government has diverted the fund allotted for SC/ST students of Bihar towards building bridges and roads. The student credit cards scheme has trapped students in the web of loans.