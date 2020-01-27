Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led a party delegation to NHRC on Monday and took the issue of violence during the anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh in which the ‘police mitras’ were allegedly involved.

“There is a systematic process being put in place across the country. They are inducting Police mitras to brutalise people,” Rahul Gandhi said alleging the UP government of using force against the protesters.

“What is taking place is against the idea of India and the Constitution,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi had submitted proof of the violence against the protesters by the police.

He said that the NHRC was the appropriate institution to ensure safeguarding of human rights in the country and it has defended the idea of India and everything that was promised by the Constitution.

“We can’t become a country where the leadership brutalises its own people,” Gandhi said.

“If NHRC goes into details of what is submitted, you will be convinced that something terribly wrong has happened in UP,” he asserted.

In a separate development, the Allahabad High Court has also asked the UP government to submit a report giving details of the police action during the violence that broke out last month.