Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM Modi over Adani issue

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over billionaire businessman Gautam Adani, urging him to come to Parliament and not be afraid of an investigation into the Adani affair.

Notably, he had accused the BJP-led NDA government of protecting Adani, who was indicted by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for alleged bribery. The Adani Group denied the allegations made by the US DoJ and the US SEC, stating that all possible legal recourse would be pursued.

Gandhi, who has been demanding Adani’s arrest over the issue, wrote in a social media post, “Modi ji, come to Parliament, don’t be afraid of investigation on Adani.”

Opposition MPs, including Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Friday staged a protest on the Parliament premises over the Adani issue. They wore black masks reading “Modi Adani Bhai Bhai” and held a copy of the Constitution.

Earlier, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lower House called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the alleged irregularities by the Adani Group. He also demanded the removal of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Madhabi Puri Buch, accusing her of protecting Adani.

“Adani should be arrested immediately. Madhabi Buch, who is his protector, should be removed as the SEBI chief. There should be a probe against her,” Gandhi said.

It may be mentioned that the Congress and other parties of the INDIA bloc have been demanding discussion on the Adani issue since the beginning of the Winter session of Parliament.