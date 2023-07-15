Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani clash over PM’s visit France

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday exchanged barbs over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France.

Rahul took to Twitter to criticise Modi for not speaking on the ongoing ethnic clashes in Manipur. ”Manipur burns. EU Parliament discusses India’s internal matter. PM hasn’t said a word on either!” he said.

The EU had discussed the developments in Manipur earlier this week and asked the Indian authorities to take all necessary measures to stop the violence in the Northeastern state.

Rahul referred to the deal for the purchase of Rafale M aircraft for the Indian Navy, claiming the pact had paved the way for the invitation extended to the PM by France for the Bastille Day Parade. ”Meanwhile, Rafale gets him (PM) ticket to the Bastille Day Parade,” he wrote.

Apparently irked over the Congress leader’s tweet, Irani, the Union Minister, tweeted; ”A man ( Rahul) who seeks international intervention in India’s internal matters, a frustrated dynast who sullies the ‘Make in India’ ambition, mocks India when our PM receives a National honour. Rejected by people, he seethes as defence contracts no longer land at the doorstep of dynasty.”

The PM yesterday received the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France’s highest award, from French President Emmanuel Macron.