Rahul Gandhi slams Nitish Kumar and BJP over Bihar’s rising crime rate

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Sunday strongly criticised the BJP-led NDA government and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the recent murder of businessman Gopal Khemka in Patna.

In a post on handle X, Gandhi attributed the state’s deteriorating law and order situation to the ruling alliance, stating that Bihar has become “India’s crime capital” under their watch.

“The brazen murder of businessman Gopal Khemka in Patna has once again proven – the BJP and Nitish Kumar together have turned Bihar into ‘India’s crime capital’,” Gandhi said. “Today, Bihar lives in the shadow of loot, gunfire, and murder. Crime has become the ‘new normal’ here – and the government is utterly ineffective.”

Gandhi’s remarks come ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, which are expected to take place around October-November. He urged the people of Bihar to stand up against the “injustice” and vote not just to change the government but to “save Bihar.”

“A government that cannot ensure the safety of your children cannot be entrusted with your future either,” Gandhi asserted. “Every murder, every loot, every bullet – is a cry for change. Now is the time for a new Bihar – where there is no fear, only progress. This time, the vote is not just to change the government, but to save Bihar.”

The murder of Gopal Khemka, owner of Magadh Hospital and several petrol pumps, has sparked widespread criticism of the Nitish Kumar government. RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari condemned the incident, saying, “It’s a horrible incident… Still, it takes the police two hours to arrive here.”