Rahul Gandhi Slams Govt Over Economic Policies

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Friday criticised the government for blaming Indian entrepreneurs for its policy failures, emphasising that India can compete with China only through a democratic production model that empowers skilled workers and provides resources to the youth.

In a post shared on his WhatsApp channel, Gandhi, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on Friday said: “Pradhaanamantree jee, apanee viphal neetiyon ke liye Bharat ke mahatvakaankshee vyaapaariyon ko dosh na den – kabhee apanee galatiyon kee bhee javaabadehee leejie (Prime Minister, don’t blame India’s ambitious businessmen for your failed policies – Sometimes do also take accountability for your own mistakes).”

He further asserted that “Bhaarat Cheen se mukaabala sirph ek lokataantrik utpaadan model se kar sakata hai – jahaan hunar ko haq mile aur yuva shakti ko sansaadhan.. taakat hai, bas disha chaahiye (India can compete with China only with a democratic production model – where talent gets its due and youth gets its resources..The power is there, it just needs direction).”

Gandhi’s remarks come amid his criticism of the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, which he believes has failed to boost manufacturing.

He had in an earlier post pointed out that manufacturing’s share in GDP has fallen from 15.3 per cent in 2014 to 12.6 per cent today, the lowest in 60 years.

Gandhi has been vocal about the need for structural changes in India’s economy, emphasising the importance of a caste census and advocating for an open and dynamic banking system that supports small and medium businesses.

He has also raised concerns about China’s presence in Indian territory and the country’s reliance on Chinese imports.