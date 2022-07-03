Rahul Gandhi slams Centre, says Team India is one where people are united, not divided

Taking on the Centre for dividing the country on religious lines, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said Team India is one where everyone comes together irrespective of their religion, language or community to overcome challenges that confronts the country.

Speaking at an event for honouring Santosh Trophy winners and distributing football jerseys to various teams in the Malappuram district of Kerala, Gandhi said just like a football or cricket team, which requires all its players to play as a unit to win, India too is a team whose success is “based on all its people, all the religions, all the languages, the States and all the communities” here coming together. ”

Team India is one where everyone comes together irrespective of their religion, language or community to overcome challenges before country and not one which is divided as ruling dispensation at Centre allegedly believes,” said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while addressing the public gathering here.

Emphasizing that the BJP and the CPI(M) are employing the tools of anger, violence, hatred, and distraction to divide society, Gandhi urged people to stay united.

The Wayanad MP wrote a post on his social media account after his three-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad concluded today.

He said that Congress will fight governments of both parties tooth and nail to ensure their anti-people policies, like the buffer zone issue, do not succeed.

Rahul Gandhi today inaugurated the Ambalappadi-Valamppuram-Kottanpara road built under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) at Karulai Town, Karulai Grama Panchayat, Nilambur LAC, Malappuram today.

“Therefore, my advice to you is that the same way you treat your fellow players in the team, treat all Indians as a team. Carry everybody together. Regardless of where they come from, regardless of their religion, language or community, treat them all the same. Then Team India will overcome all the challenges before it,” the Congress MP said.

Gandhi, in his speech, further said that the only India possible was a “secular India”. Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi flagged off Ambulance and Trauma care vehicles at Crescent Auditorium, Chokkad Town, Wandoor LAC, Malappuram today.