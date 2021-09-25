Rahul Gandhi slams BJP over eviction drive by Assam government

Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the BJP government in Assam of spreading the ‘poison of hatred’ in the wake of a reported move by the state government to evict about 800 families from a piece of land allegedly ‘illegally’ occupied by them in Dholpur located in the Darrang district.

“When the poison of hatred is being spread in the country then what kind Amrit Mahotsav,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted in a dig at the Modi government at the Centre amid the nationwide celebration of the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

Further, targeting the BJP government, the Congress leader tweeted,” What is freedom if it is not for everyone?”

Rahul Gandhi’s reaction came after the Assam government on 23 September launched an eviction drive to remove about 800 families, mostly Bengali speaking Muslims, from the allegedly illegal occupation of 4500 Bighas of government land by them.

What aggravated the situation further was a clash between the security personnel and hundreds of locals over the eviction drive who indulged in slogan shouting against the government.

The State Chief Minister Himanta Biswas, however, on Monday said that the entire eviction drive had passed peacefully. The State government later ordered a judicial probe into alleged police brutality during the eviction.