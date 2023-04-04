Rahul Gandhi rakes up Adani issue again

A day after his bail was extended by a Surat court in a criminal defamation case, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked whose ‘benami’ Rs 20,000 crore were invested in the shell companies of the Adani group.

“Why do you always say what the BJP is saying? Every time you say what the BJP is saying,” the Congress leader shot back when asked about the BJP charge that he tried to pressurise the judiciary by taking along a group of senior party leaders to the Surat Sessions Court to file his appeal yesterday.

The ”real question” was whose Rs 20,000 crore were invested in Adani’s companies, Gandhi insisted when he was approached by waiting reporters at the AICC office which was to hold a meeting of the party’s Central Election Committee to finalise candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections.

Later, Gandhi also took to his Twitter handle to ask some questions in Hindi. He tweeted: ”Rs 20,000 crores in Adani’s shell companies, whose is the benami money? Prime Minister is silent, no answer!; China has snatched 2000 sq km of land, names of places are also changing. Prime Minister is silent, no answer!; “Prime Minister, why such fear?”