Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met former finance minister P Chidambaram at Tihar Jail in Delhi, this morning ahead of the Supreme Court hearing his bail application in the INX Media corruption case.

The apex court will hear his petition in the corruption case filed by the Enforcement Directorate today.

“Today Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met my father. This sends out a very strong message that the Congress party is with him,” said Karti Chidamabaram, who was also present during the meeting that lasted for close to 50 minutes.

He is also hopeful of getting justice from the Supreme Court.

“My father has been in jail for the past 99 days,” he said.

Senior Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari had met Chidambaram on Monday, while almost a month back, senior Congress leader and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh along with interim party chief Sonia Gandhi visited Chidambaram in jail.

Chidambaram is under probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ED over alleged irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to INX Media for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during his tenure as Union Finance Minister.

The ED suspects the Congress leader and his son Karti of owning several immovable properties and over 16 bank accounts in other countries, which they are trying to identify to trace the money trail.

Chidambaram was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case and was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22. He was arrested by the ED in the money laundering case on October 16 and is in judicial custody presently.

P Chidambaram and his son Karti were named by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who owned INX Media at the time and are currently in jail in connection with the murder of Indrani Mukerjea’s daughter Sheena Bora.