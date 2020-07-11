Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Saturday said that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have the guts and courage to take on the invincible duo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He asserted that the party leadership must take up the challenge of building the party organisation under the “dynamic” leadership of the duo.

“The Congress leadership must take up the challenge of building the party organisation brick by brick. This is where we need the dynamism of Rahul ji and Priyanka ji. I am sure both of them have the guts and courage to take on Modi-Shah twins,” Singh said in a series of tweets.

Hailing the aggressive stand taken by both the leaders over a range of issues to corner the BJP-led government, Singh said that the former Congress chief had virtually emerged as the main challenger to Modi in 2019.

“I personally support the aggressive stand which Rahul ji and Priyanka ji are taking on issues of national interest in India and UP. If this is not appreciated by some leaders in Congress then why are they in Congress?” he questioned.

Further commenting on the recent setting up of an inter-ministerial committee to probe various alleged violations of legal provisions by the Gandhi family’s Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust, the Congress leader said, “Modi-Shah are under a misconception that they can browbeat Nehru Gandhi family by threats of ED/IT/CBI. Their whole family have fought the British fearlessly, spent years in jail and are a brave lot. So don’t be under any illusion Modi-Shah ji.”

“No one and no one in Congress party is opposed to him. This perception is more in you people in the media than reality. The people in Congress who want to go soft on Modi must have the courage to speak their mind either within the party or if they have guts say publicly,” he said.

“This is the crux of the matter and this is the challenge before Soniaji, Rahulji and Priyankaji. I am certain they would do it. The whole Congress party, young or old everyone stands behind you and are ready to make whatever sacrifice you demand. So Rahulji please lead,” Singh added.