Rahul Gandhi on 2-day visit to UP, reaches Rae Bareli

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Rae Bareli MP Rahul Gandhi reached his parliamentary constituency on Tuesday morning on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress leader will visit Rae Bareli, Amethi, and Kanpur.

A large number of Congressmen, including state party president Ajay Rai and party MP Pramod Tiwari, welcomed Gandhi at the Lucknow airport en route to Rae Bareli by car.

Later, Ajay Rai told reporters at the airport that Rahul Gandhi has an old relationship with the people of Rae Bareli. ” The Gandhi family has a good relationship with the public; they stand with their families,” he added.

This is Rahul’s fifth tour in Rae Bareli after winning the Lok Sabha 2024 elections.

He reached Visakha Factory in Kundanganj, Rae Bareli, where he inaugurated the electric charging station.

He is slated to unveil the statue of Subhash Chandra Bose at Civil Lines and thereafter will attend the meeting of ‘Disha’.

After staying the night in Rae Bareli at Bhuemau guest house, Rahul Gandhi will visit Amethi tomorrow to inspect Indira Gandhi Nursing College.

After Amethi, he will go to Kanpur, where he will meet the family members of Shubham Dwivedi, who was killed in the Pahalgam attack, and will pay his condolences.