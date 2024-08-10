Rahul Gandhi never expressed concern over suicides of 1,200 farmers in Karnataka: BJP

The BJP on Saturday hit out at the Congress government in Karnataka over the issue of suicide of 1,200 farmers in the state, saying that why Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is ‘silent’ over the issue.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s headquarters here, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused the Congress government of making ‘false promises’ during the election manifesto in Karnataka.

“The alarming surge in farmer suicides in Karnataka, with over 1,200 reported cases in just 15 months, underscores the unfortunate consequences of the Congress government’s false promises and failed policies!” he said.

“This stark reality exposes the devastating impact of Rahul Gandhi’s empty assurances and the party’s inability to address the agricultural crisis, leaving vulnerable farmers with no recourse but to take their own lives,” the BJP national spokesperson said.

He further alleged that the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, who met farmers in Delhi, never expressed concern over the suicides of farmers in Karnataka.

“Our question is, even after the suicide of 1,200 farmers in Karnataka, did Rahul Gandhi express any concern? No! Did he ask Siddaramaiah about the reasons behind this? No! Their manifesto made promises of farmer welfare… but what is the truth today, we all can see!” the BJP national spokesperson said.

“Modi Ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) stands for farmer welfare, while Congress is notorious for its false promises,” Bhatia said.

“A staggering 57 out of 59 manifesto promises in Karnataka remain unfulfilled, exposing Rahul Gandhi’s and the party’s inherent culture of ‘Vaada Khilaafi’ (betrayal of trust),” the BJP national spokesperson added.