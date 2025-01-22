Rahul Gandhi misses Delhi rally citing health concerns

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday skipped a rally scheduled to be addressed by him in the capital for the forthcoming Assembly elections due to health issues.

Despite Gandhi’s absence, the rally proceeded at Shahzada Bagh, near Inderlok Metro Station, with the presence of Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav, senior party leaders, and candidates.

Advertisement

“I know you all are waiting for Rahul Gandhi. Though he was eager to come here, he could not attend as he is unwell,” said Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi while addressing the gathering.

Advertisement

It is worth noting that Gandhi had addressed his maiden election rally in Delhi on January 13.

The Congress, aiming to reclaim power by unseating the AAP government, is contesting the elections independently and has fielded candidates in all 70 assembly constituencies.

To appeal to voters, the Congress announced two key initiatives: the Pyari Didi Yojana and the Jeevan Raksha Yojana, to be implemented if the party forms the government.

Under the Pyari Didi Yojana, every woman would receive a monthly allowance of Rs 2,500, while the Jeevan Raksha Yojana promises Rs 25 lakh health insurance for all Delhi residents.

In the 2020 Assembly elections, AAP secured 62 seats, leaving BJP with 8, while Congress failed to win any seats. Similarly, in the 2015 elections, AAP bagged 67 seats, with BJP securing 3, and Congress drawing a blank.

The elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8.