Rahul Gandhi Marks One Year as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has completed one year as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and has shared his experiences and memories from the past year.

In a heartfelt message posted on his WhatsApp channel on Wednesday, Gandhi reflected on his journey, highlighting his parliamentary speeches and interactions with people from various walks of life.

Gandhi’s speeches in Parliament have focused on his vision for the Indian economy and the factors behind the “INDIA alliance’s success in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections”.

He has shared stories of his meetings with people from different sections of society, including those from Manipur, farmers, anganwadi workers, and the Dalit youth.

Gandhi emphasised his commitment to defending the Constitution and fighting for the rights of the marginalised.

“Dear friends, as I complete one year as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, I am sharing with you the memories, experiences, and my fight to defend the Constitution. Please take out time to read and share with others,” Gandhi said.

As the Leader of Opposition, Gandhi has been playing a crucial role in holding the government accountable and providing constructive criticism of government policies. His appointment to this position came after the Congress secured 99 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The position of LoP had remained vacant for the past decade as no opposition party met the required minimum of 10 per cent of the total Lok Sabha seats.