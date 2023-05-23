Whether it was on the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat,’ or whether it was a dig at the PM’s ‘Mann ki Baat,’ Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited truck drivers on Monday night to “know about their problems” and to listen to their “Mann ki Baat”. The videos which were tweeted by the Congress, showed Gandhi seen seated in a truck, traveling with one of the drivers and speaking to him. Rahul Gandhi traveled from Delhi to Chandigarh with the drivers to know about their issues, the party said.

The Congress party wrote through their Twitter handle, “Jannayak @RahulGandhi ji reached among the truck drivers to know their problems. Rahul ji traveled with him from Delhi to Chandigarh. According to media reports, there are about 90 lakh truck drivers on the Indian roads. They have their own problems. Rahul ji did the work of listening to his ‘Mann Ki Baat’.”

Earlier in May, as part of their Karnataka campaign, Rahul Gandhi interacted with students from the colleges and women at a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus stop.

He was also seen talking to workers from the unorganised sector and delivery workers in Bengaluru.