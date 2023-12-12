Rahul Gandhi lacked the killer instinct: Sharmistha on what Pranab Mukherjee thought of him

Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter, Sharmistha Mukherjee, shared insights into her father’s views on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the launch of her book, “Pranab My Father: A Daughter Remembers.”

Sharmistha revealed that her father opposed the ordinance torn by Rahul Gandhi in 2013 but believed it should have been discussed in the Parliament. She characterized Gandhi’s actions as arrogant and politically immature.

Mukherjee felt that Rahul Gandhi lacked the killer instinct and maintained a distance from the party. Sharmistha also mentioned her father’s loyalty to Indira Gandhi and his collaborative approach with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his presidency.

