Rahul Gandhi defends divisive elements, alleges Sarma amid communal tensions over temple desecration in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Tuesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of consistently defending elements that threaten communal harmony, in the wake of a disturbing incident in Dhubri district where cow parts were found placed in front of a Hanuman temple.

“Congress has always tried to protect such elements. This has become Rahul Gandhi’s standard practice—he often defends people with divisive intentions, and in doing so, weakens the fabric of communal unity,” Sarma told reporters, intensifying his criticism of the opposition party’s alleged appeasement politics.

The Chief Minister’s remarks come amid tensions following the discovery of a cow’s remains outside the temple shortly after Eid celebrations.

The incident, which has the potential to ignite communal unrest in the sensitive border district, has led to multiple detentions.

According to the police, the individuals apprehended so far belong to the minority community, although investigations are ongoing.

Sarma dismissed outright the possibility that the act could have been carried out by members of the BJP, RSS, or devout Hindus.

“Those who believe that a Hindu can slaughter a cow and place its head in front of a temple don’t deserve any reaction. This reflects a completely distorted mindset,” he said.

He called the act a deliberate provocation and pointed to local inputs suggesting the involvement of “misled youth” from the area.

“How can BJP-RSS members or devout Hindus do something so contradictory to their beliefs? What about the rest of the cow’s remains? We recovered all parts of the animal immediately after Eid. Even local residents admitted that it was the act of some misled youth from the area,” he added.

Meanwhile, the administration has ramped up security in the area and appealed for calm, urging residents not to fall prey to communal provocations. Civil society groups and religious leaders have also called for restraint, warning against the spread of misinformation and communal flare-ups.