Rahul Gandhi bikes to Pangong lake

To offer prayers on the birth anniversary of his father Rajiv Gandhi on Sunday, Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi was seen riding a bike to Ladakh’s high-altitude Pangong lake through the picturesque landscapes of the cold desert region.
Rahul posted pictures of riding the bike on social media and wrote: “On our way to Pangong lake, which my father used to say, is one of the most beautiful places in the world.”
Rahul is on a tour of Ladakh where he will be celebrating his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary on 20 August. He is expected to spend the night in a tourist tent on the banks of Pangong lake.
Sharing more pictures of Rahul, the Congress party wrote: “Upwards and onwards — Unstoppable!”
In the pictures, Rahul is seen riding a KTM 390 Adventure as other riders follow him. He is seen in full biking gear including a helmet, gloves, riding boots, and a jacket.
This is Rahul’s maiden visit to Ladakh after Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, following abrogation of Article 370 on 5 August 2019.
He did not touch Ladakh during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. He arrived On Thursday in Leh on a two-day visit to the Union Territory, but his tour has reportedly been extended till 25 August.
He interacted with youths in Leh on Friday and also played football during a local event.
He will also participate in the meeting of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Kargil on August 25. The Congress and National Conference have forged a pre-poll alliance against BJP for the Kargil council polls scheduled to be held on 10 September.
