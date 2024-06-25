Rahul Gandhi appointed as Leader of Opposition in LS

The Congress party on Tuesday announced the name of party leader Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Talking to reporters, Congress General Secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal said: “Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson (Sonia Gandhi) wrote a letter to the Pro-Tem Speaker informing the decision of appointment of Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.”

The senior Congress leader also informed that other office bearers will be decided later.

Earlier this month, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) had unanimously passed a resolution urging party leader Rahul Gandhi to take the post of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the CWC, convened by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at a hotel here in the presence of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former party president Rahul Gandhi, party’s General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Venugopal, among others.

“The entire CWC feels that in the current scenario of Indian politics, for a better and stronger and vigilant Opposition, Rahul ji should be the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha,” Venugopal had said then.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Rahul won from Wayanad and Rae Bareli parliamentary constituencies. He later resigned from Wayanad.

The party has announced that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would contest from Wayanad.