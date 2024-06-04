Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh lead in UP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is leading by over 13,000 votes in Rae Bareli seat.

Congress candidate Kishore Lal Sharma leading by 3000 votes against Union Minister Smriti Irani in Amethi.

SP President Akhilesh Yadav leading by over 8000 votes in Kannauj while his wife Dimple Yadav is leading by 16000 votes in Mainpuri.

