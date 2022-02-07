Rahul Gandhi to address Congress rally in Uttarakhand on Feb 10

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Uttarakhand on February 10 to take part in the party’s poll campaign for state assembly elections that are scheduled to take place on February 14.

Congress general Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also address a public rally in the state on February 12. Speaking to ANI, Uttarakhand Congress general secretary (Organization) Mathura Dutt Joshi said, “Rahul Gandhi will address the public rally in Srinagar city and Almora on February 10. On February 12, Priyanka Gandhi will address the rally in Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar.”

Earlier on February 5, the Wayanad MP visited Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar to seek blessing and offer his prayers. He also addressed a gathering of farmers at Kichha Mandi of Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand is scheduled for polls on February 14. The results will be announced on March 10.