Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who has gone abroad, was mocked by the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) as they took a dig at his absence as Congress party celebrated its 136th Foundation Day on Monday.

Congress party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Sunday said, “Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left for abroad for a short personal visit and will be away for a few days,”

Rahul Gandhi trip comes at a time when the party’s top leaders met last week, which also included the dissenters whoa called for sweeping changes in the organisation after its poor electoral performance.

It is reported that in the party’s meet Rahul Gandhi had said that he is ‘ready to work for the party as all desire’ but was firm on the decision to not return as party president.

Congress leader and Rahul Gandhi’s sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra avoided questions on his absence at the party’s celebration in Delhi headquarters. Congress party’s interim chief Sonia Gandhi was also not present and senior leader AK Antony hoisted the party flag to mark the event.

Senior leader Salman Khurshid told reporters, “There could have been 101 reasons for his absence. We don’t want to speculate. If he took a call it must be for a valid reason… Priyanka ji is here,” when asked about Rahul Gandhi’s absence.

BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday morning said, “Congress here is celebrating its 136th Foundation Day and Rahul Gandhi has disappeared,”

कांग्रेस इधर अपना 136 वां स्थापना दिवस मना रही है और राहुल जी ‘9 2 11’ हो गये!! — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 28, 2020

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said, “Rahul Gandhi has gone to see his grandmother. Is it wrong? Everybody has the right to undertake personal visits. BJP is indulging in low-level politics. They are targeting Rahul Gandhi because they want to target only one leader.”

The BJP had targeted the Congress leader earlier this year as he and his mother had gone for a foreign trip. The BJP MPs had said that they ‘must be tested for coronavirus as they have just returned from Italy and may end up spreading.’

Rahul Gandhi on Foundation Day tweeted, “The Congress is committed to the welfare of the nation. Today, on the occasion of the the Foundation Day, we reiterate our commitment to truth and equality. Jai Hind.”

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has asked all its state units to observe the foundation day on December 28 and run various campaigns including the ‘Tiranga Yatras.’