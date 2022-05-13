Rahul Dravid said ”it’s incorrect” On Report Claiming That He’ll Attend BJP Event

India’s head coach Rahul Dravid on Tuesday refused all media reports claiming that he would participate in the BJP Yuva Morcha’s National Working Committee session in Dharamsala reported by news agency ANI.

“A section of the media has reported that I will attend a meeting in Himachal Pradesh from May 12-15. I wish to clarify that the said report is incorrect,” Dravid said.

Earlier, BJP Dharamsala MLA Vishal Nehria had claimed that Dravid will be participating in the BJP Yuva Morcha’s National Working Committee session in Dharamsala scheduled to be held from May 12 to May 15. He further stated that Dravid’s presence would inspire youth to excel in different fields.

“Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid will also participate in this. Owing to his success, a message will be given among the youth that we can move forward not only in politics but also in other field,” Nehria had stated.

All this drama comes just before the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, which are slated to be held later this year.