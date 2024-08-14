Rahul demands justice in doctor’s rape-murder case; says attempt to save accused raises questions

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday demanded justice for for the woman postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor who was brutally raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College Hospital in West Bengal’s Kolkata last week.

Without naming, Gandhi said “the attempt to save the accused instead of providing justice to the victim raises serious questions on the hospital and local administration.”

In a post on X, the LoP wrote, “The entire country is shocked by the gruesome incident of rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata. The way layer after layer of cruel and inhuman acts committed against her are being exposed, there is an atmosphere of insecurity among the doctors community and women.”

Advertisement

“The attempt to save the accused instead of providing justice to the victim raises serious questions on the hospital and the local administration.This incident has forced us to think that if doctors are not safe in a place like a medical college, then on what basis should parents trust their daughters to study abroad? Why are even the stringent laws made after the Nirbhaya case unsuccessful in stopping such crimes?,” he said.

Referring to incidents of crime against woman, the LoP in Lower House said, “From Hathras to Unnao, and from Kathua to Kolkata, every party and every section will have to come together for serious discussion and take concrete measures on the increasing incidents against women.”

“I stand with the victim’s family in this unbearable suffering. They should get justice and the culprits should get such punishment which should be set as an example in the society,” Gandhi said.

Notably, Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led government over the incident and said the ruling dispensation tried to “hush up” the matter.

Reacting to the incident, Nadda said the incident that has happened with the woman PG student in West Bengal was heart-wrenching and he condemn it.

Attacking the state government, the Minister said, “The way, the West Bengal government tried to hush up this matter, I condemn it.”

“There is no law and order in the state. Lawlessness is at its peak. Atrocities against women is increasing in the state. This is worrying because it is happening despite the Chief Minister being a woman,” he said.