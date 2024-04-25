Rahul could contest from Amethi: May visit Ayodhya with Priyanka

With polling in Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala over tomorrow, Congress’ decision on Amethi Lok Sabha seat is expected soon along with the announcement of its Rae Bareli candidate.

However, Congress sources here on Thursday hinted that party leader Rahul Gandhi could contest elections from Amethi Lok Sabha seat of Uttar Pradesh.

There are speculations that Gandhi may file nomination on May 1. However, this has not been officially confirmed by the party but the announcement could come after the Wayanad polls are over tomorrow.

The BJP had already fielded Union Minister Smriti Irani from Amethi seat.

There are also rumours that Gandhi along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra could visit Ayodhya before Amethi- Rae Bareli polls to seek blessings from Ram Lalla.

The BJP is vehemently targeting Congress for not attending the consecration programme of Ram Lalla on January 22 and termed the party anti-sanatan.

According to reports, Gandhi could visit Amethi on April 27, after voting is over in Wayanad.

The former Congress president is facing a tough competition from Annie Raja, general secretary of CPI’s National Federation of Indian Women and wife of party general secretary D Raja. In 2019, Gandhi had won from Wayanad seat by a margin of four lakh votes. However, he lost from the Amethi seat.

Meanwhile, posters have been put up at the Congress office including Gauriganj town, in which it is written that the people of Amethi will support Robert Vadra this time. These posters have been put up in the entire town and also at the Congress office in Gauriganj.

In fact, on April 4, Vadra had given a statement that the people of Amethi want him to take his first political step from Amethi and become an MP from there. On the other hand, after posters demanding Vadra to contest elections were put up in Amethi, Union Minister Irani said Congress workers are now asking for Rahul’s brother-in-law from Amethi.

“But, I want to say that be it brother-in-law or Rahul himself, everyone in Amethi is a fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” she said.

Voting in Rae Bareli and Amethi will take place in the fifth phase on May 20.