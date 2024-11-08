Rahul congratulates Trump on US poll victory; lauds Kamala’s campaign

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has extended his congratulations to Donald Trump on his win in the 2024 US presidential race.

Trump, along with his running mate J D Vance, secured a victory over Democratic candidates Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. Trump’s win ushers in his second term, with him set to become the 47th President of the United States on January 20, 2025.

According to a news agency, Gandhi expressed optimism for deeper India-US cooperation under Trump’s leadership, describing the historic friendship between the two nations as grounded in a shared commitment to democratic values.

With global dynamics evolving rapidly, he underscored the significance of close ties, talking about opportunities to expand collaboration in mutual areas of interest, such as economic growth, defence, and climate initiatives.

“I would like to congratulate you on your election as the 47th President of the United States of America. The people have placed their trust in your vision for the future,” he wrote in a letter on Thursday.

“Under your leadership, we are confident that our nations will further deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest. I also hope that we will continue to work towards expanding avenues and opportunities for both Indians and Americans,” he added.

Gandhi also had a message for Vice President Kamala Harris, who he said had campaigned with resilience but tasted defeat.

In a letter reflecting both respect and admiration, Gandhi lauded Harris’s “unifying message of hope” and noted her dedication to bridging divides within the US political landscape. He acknowledged the strides made in US-India relations during the previous Biden-Harris administration, which saw cooperation on critical global issues such as climate change, health care, and regional security.

“Our shared commitment to democratic values will continue to guide our friendship. As the Vice-President, your determination to bring people together and find common ground will be remembered,” the Gandhi scion added and wished her the best in her future endeavours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also congratulated Trump, and said that he looked forward to renewing their “collaboration to strengthen” the strategic partnership between the two countries and “build on the successes” of Trump’s previous term.