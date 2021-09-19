Follow Us:
Rahul congratulates Channi on being picked as Punjab CM

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | September 19, 2021 8:23 pm

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday after he was picked as the next Punjab chief minister, and said the party must continue to fulfil the promises made to the people of the state.

Channi, who was elected the Congress Legislature Party leader on Sunday and will take oath as chief minister on Monday, succeeds Amarinder Singh who resigned on Saturday alleging humiliation by the party.

“Congratulations to Shri Charanjit Singh Channi Ji for the new responsibility. We must continue to fulfil the promises made to the people of Punjab. Their trust is of paramount importance,” Gandhi tweeted.

